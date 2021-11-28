Expand / Collapse search
Suspect arrested after shooting at deputy, fleeing in car

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 13 Seattle
article

KING COUNTY, Wash. - A suspect was arrested after shooting at a deputy and driving off in his car.

The King County Sheriff's Office says at around 3:45 a.m. Sunday, a deputy was shot at while in his car near the Crescent Point Apartments. It is unknown what led up to this shooting, but the deputy was not hit, so he pursued the suspect.

The chase went up along Rainier Avenue South, until the deputy used a PIT maneuver to stop the suspect car around Brandon Street.

K9 units were called in, and deputies eventually tracked down the suspect and arrested them. No one was injured.

