Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 AM PDT, Pend Oreille County
6
Heat Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM PDT until SUN 10:00 PM PDT, Willapa Hills, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Heat Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM PDT until SUN 11:00 PM PDT, North Coast, Central Coast
Heat Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM PDT until MON 11:00 PM PDT, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
Special Weather Statement
until THU 7:15 PM PDT, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Special Weather Statement
until THU 4:45 PM PDT, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior

Suspect arrested after shooting a victim through a door in University Place

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle
article

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. - A suspect who shot another man through his apartment door Wednesday night has been arrested, authorities say.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PSCO), at 9:30 p.m., dispatchers received a call saying a man was shot near Cirque Dr. W and Hannah Pierce Rd. W. Deputies say they were already in the area responding to another disturbance, and we’re able to easily find the victim outside an apartment complex. The 22-year-old man was badly injured and was immediately rushed to the hospital. 

The PCSO says the suspect had knocked at the door looking for someone, and shot through the door multiple times when the victim answered. 

Deputies were able to identify the suspect and notified neighboring law enforcement agencies about the shooting.

Tacoma police answered the call, and were able to locate the 23-year-old suspect and bring him into custody based on probable cause.

Authorities say the suspect was interviewed by detectives and then booked into the Pierce County Jail for first-degree assault.

RELATED: Police investigating 2 overnight shootings in King County

Police investigating 2 overnight shootings in King County

Police are investigating two shootings after a woman was shot in her car in West Seattle and a man was found dead in a Des Moines home.