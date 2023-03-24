Suspect arrested after man stabbed in the face

article

A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing another person in the face before trying to steal a car at Costco.

Tukwila Police were called to the area near Andover Park W and 180th St, near the Green River, for reports that a man had been stabbed in the face around 1 p.m. on Friday.

They found a man with a stab wound to the face. He was treated at the scene and has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were given a description of the suspect and began searching the area.

Officers found someone matching that description as they were attempting to steal a car from the gas pumps at Costco while the owner was distracted.

The 62-year-old suspect was arrested without incident.