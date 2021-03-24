Suspect arrested after deadly drive-by shooting in Puyallup

A suspect was arrested after a deadly drive-by shooting in Puyallup where one man was shot and killed last week.

The shooting happened on March 15, around 2:35 p.m. at a residence on 8th St. NW in Puyallup. Officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired at the home. Police found one victim, a man in his 20s, outside near the front porch of a residence.

The victim was treated by fire and rescue crews but was declared dead on site. Puyallup police immediately began investigating following tips of a suspect vehicle, a tan Dodge Durango involved in the shooting.

According to Pierce County Superior Court documents, officers received a phone tip from a witness who said she learned from someone the suspect’s name. The initial witness didn’t initially talk to the police for fear of retaliation from the suspect. Based on info from the tip and surveillance footage nearby the shooting, police were able to identify Shephard.

Detectives learned he was the driver in the shooting and picked up the shooting suspect at an apartment in Puyallup earlier that day. Shepherd and the shooting suspect met the shooting victim, "A.E." at a store parking lot. Later, he made a call to an unknown person and said to them, "I’m behind him, should I do it?" After passing the victim’s vehicle in theirs, the shooting suspect, the passenger, shot several rounds at the victim.

Shephard confirmed he and the shooter later discussed changing their vehicle’s appearance and drove to Portland, Oregon where they stayed in a motel for the night. The handgun used in the shooting was also disposed of. Shephard later returned home to Washington while the other suspect fled to another state.

Shepherd was arrested Monday and appeared in court Wednesday. He was charged on with first and second-degree murder. His bail is set at $1 million.