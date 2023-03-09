Expand / Collapse search

Suspect arrested after 1 killed in Lakewood shooting

Lakewood
Police say one person is dead and another arrested after a shooting Thursday afternoon in Lakewood.

According to Lakewood Police, officers were called to a parking lot between the Target and Panera in Lakewood. When officers arrived, they found one person who appeared to have been shot multiple times. That person, a man in his 30s, died.

Police told FOX 13 that a 23-year-old suspect was arrested and booked into Pierce County Jail.

It was unclear what led up to the deadly shooting.

No further details have been released.