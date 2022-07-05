Suspect accused of shooting at Lynnwood police officer captured in Yakima

CAPTURED: Lynnwood Police say Lane Scott Phipps was arrested in Yakima. He was booked into the Snohomish County jail Tuesday on the following charges-

• Two counts of Assault 1st Degree

• Kidnapping

• Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

• Harassment (Threats to Kill)

Previous story:

Lynnwood Police are looking for a suspect wanted on active felony warrants for attempted murder and assault after he allegedly fired at police who were trying to arrest him.

On July 5 around noon, a Lynnwood patrol officer noticed a vehicle that was associated with the suspect. The vehicle was parked in front of the Pick-n-Pull on Highway 99.

Officers found the suspect inside the Pick-n-Pull wrecking yard and tried to detain him.

The suspect then pulled out a handgun and held it to the head of a woman he arrived with, according to police. Officers tried to negotiate with him, but he ran back to his car.

A witness said that the suspect fired at least one round, then a Lynnwood Police officer returned fire. There are no known injuries at this time.

The suspect was able to make it to his vehicle and sped away. Police initially gave chase but were unable to follow him.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Lane Scott Phipps, is described as a white man, around 5'11" and weighs about 185 pounds. He was last seen driving a black 2011 Jaguar XF, displaying a temporary tag #A5378260.

If you see the suspect or the vehicle, call 911. Do not approach him-- he is considered armed and dangerous. You can also contact Det. Sgt. Brian Jorgensen at 425-670-5632.