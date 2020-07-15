Surveillance video shows suspect who shot 15-year-old inside Renton Target store

Police have released surveillance video showing the suspect accused of shooting a 15-year-old boy inside a Target store Monday night.

Video shows the suspect - wearing a red Nikek sweatshirt and sweatpants - running out of the store with other customers after the shooting.

Officials said the shooting happened after an arguement inside the store and doesn't appear to be random.

The teenager who was shot is recovering in the hospital. He was in satisfactory condition as of Tuesday.

Renton Police are asking anyone with information to call 425-430-7500, reference case #20-7418. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 app on your phone.