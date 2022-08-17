Expand / Collapse search
Surveillance video captures suspects who stole survey drones, construction equipment

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. - Mountlake Terrace Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three burglary suspects. They stole a large amount of construction equipment and survey drones from the Kuker Ranken store on July 17th.

The video includes audio of the suspects talking to each other as they tried unsuccessfully to defeat the door lock. They ended up breaking the front glass door to get inside.  Police say they stole several items and proceeded to run to a parked vehicle out of sight from the cameras.

A third man returned with one of the original suspects and they stole several more items.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 if you can identify any of the suspects. It’s anonymous. Text a tip through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

