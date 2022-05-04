Support local businesses with the new Pike Place Market gift card

Pike Place Market announced a new digital gift card just in time for Mother's Day.

The gift card works only at Pike Place Market and for participating businesses; a Pike Place spokesperson says more vendors are accepting the card by the day. Simply visit the Pike Place Market website, order a card and send it electronically to your friend, loved one or coworker, and they can access it via their cellphone.

Alternatively, you can win a Pike Place Market gift card of your own during Mom's Market Day this Saturday, which is also the 14th annual Flower Festival.

Several events are being held to celebrate Mother's Day, including live music, temporary tattoos and a scavenger hunt. If you spend $75 or more, you will get a flower bouquet, plus you can win a gift card during the scavenger hunt.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Pike Place Market celebrates 50th anniversary of campaign to save market

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

For more information, visit the Pike Place Market website.