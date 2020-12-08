Superintendent Denise Juneau to leave Seattle Public Schools in June

Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Denise Juneau announced Tuesday that she would be leaving the district at the end of her contract in June 2021.

Juneau released a statement Tuesday afternoon, saying the school board will need to come together to choose a new leader who can help the district move forward.

"While the past two and a half years have been extraordinary and deeply fulfilling, I am today announcing that I am leaving Seattle Public Schools," Juneau wrote in a statement. "I will not seek a new contract and will not be serving the district beyond the conclusion of my current contract, which finishes at the end of June 2021."

Back in October, the Seattle King County NAACP called for the firing of Juneau.

Officials with the NAACP said Juneau was not helping African American students or faculty to succeed. The NAACP said it filed an official complaint to the district in the summer listing nearly two dozen issues, including what they say is a purging of administrators of color.

Juneau came to Seattle in June of 2018 after Superintendent Larry Nyland's contract ended. Juneau served as Montana's state superintendent of public instruction from 2009 to 2017.

