Super Bowl LVII: Philadelphia Eagles fan crowd surfs through Philly streets after NFC Championship win

A Philadelphia Eagles fan was seen surfing through the crowded Philly streets on Sunday night after the team advanced to Super Bowl LVII, beating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7.

Video shared to TikTok by Kory Aversa shows fans scaling buildings and using items to crowd surf in the busy streets.

The man surfing, Paul Vile, goes by "Jello Man," and is known for firing Jello shots out of a bow and arrow as seen in the video.

The Eagles, who won the Super Bowl five years ago with a different coach and quarterback, will try to do it again behind the formidable duo of Jalen Hurts and coach Nick Sirianni.

They will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs and former coach Andy Reid. This will be the Chief's third Super Bowl in four years.

Philadelphia police greased traffic and light poles in what has often proved a futile attempt to slow the revelry ahead. But a city that has been starved for a championship now has its beloved Birds in the Super Bowl just three months after the Philadelphia Phillies reached the World Series.