Super Bowl Experience kicks off in downtown Phoenix, reaching new and long time sports fans

The eyes of the sports world are on the Valley for the next week as Super Bowl LVII and the WM Phoenix Open come to town.

But the weekend before, the fun is already underway, from the Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix to a big party at TPC Scottsdale to get the golf tournament rolling.

The NFL says the experience is a unique way to involve the community that’s hosting the big game, along with building lasting young fans.

The energy was electric at the Phoenix Convention Center on Saturday, the first day of the event.

"All the things are so fun here," Olivia said while attending the Super Bowl Experience. "I don’t know what to pick."

The experience is dubbed as sort of an NFL theme park. Families are able to get a behind-the-scenes look at the game of football with displays, merchandise, and tons of interactive games for the kids.

Young fans can run, throw, catch, and even suit up in uniforms.

Don’t think all the fun is just for the boys

"Girls can do anything, and it’s not just a boys' sport," Emma said.

The excitement of it all is overwhelming for kids like Dylan who don’t even know where to start.

"The field goal kick, and the other games down there like more field goal kicks, and the ping pong," he said, listing all the things he can do.

There are also historical pieces of football memorabilia to see, including Super Bowl rings, helmets, and replicas of players’ lockers. Not to mention the props to take photos with and footballs for sale.

Ryo, an exchange student from Japan, says, "I love football." The experience is a thrill for the Arizona State Japanese exchange students who got to soak in the glory of the American sport first-hand.

"Sports in America, it’s pretty different than sports in Asia," Morris Lu said.

Yuki agrees, saying, "There’s nothing like it in Japan. So it’s kind of cool."

Fans say it's a perfect way to prep for when the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs head to the field.

As for fan predictions, here’s what Dylan had to say – "I think the Eagles are going to win 27 to 24."

We’ll have to see how close Dylan is to that prediction.

This won’t be the only event for families as the NFL Experience at Hance Park also kicks off on Feb. 9.

