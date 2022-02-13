Super Bowl 2022: Parking near SoFi Stadium costing fans more than $500

Fans going to Super Bowl LVI are paying some of the most expensive prices in history for a ticket, but they’re also seeing sky-high prices for parking near SoFi Stadium.

On the morning of Super Sunday, FOX 11's cameras caught Inglewood residents offering up their driveways for up to $1,000. One woman said the spot includes refreshments and the use of her bathroom. She noted that during the NFC Championship Game last month at the sparking new SoFi Stadium, she was able to sell her space for $400. Now, she believes she’ll be able to get more on Super Bowl Sunday.

Inglewood and National Football League officials are urging fans to take public transportation, such as the Los Angeles Metro system, or shuttle services to and from the stadium.

The blue shuttle costs $40 to park, while the purple shuttle is $60 to park, with an additional shuttle pass costing $10 per person.

The Los Angeles Metro is the cheapest option at $3.50 for a day pass. The closest Metro stop is the Hawthorne/Lennox station. Metro will have shuttles departing from the station every eight minutes beginning at 10:45 a.m. for free.

Overall, going to the Super Bowl will cost you thousands, but for fans, it's well worth it.

On Sunday evening, the Rams hope to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy on their home turf.

