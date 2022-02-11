Super Bowl 2022: Coin toss will honor women, inclusion in sports

article

Regardless of how the coin lands on the field of SoFi Stadium Sunday afternoon, it'll be an historic moment. The NFL announced Friday that Super Bowl LVI's coin toss ceremony will feature some special guests.

Team captains for the California School for the Deaf - Riverside Cubs football team, members of the High School Girls Flag League of Champions, and youth girl players from the Inglewood Chargers and the Watts Rams will be honorary captains, joining captains for the Rams and Bengals on the field for the coin toss Sunday, along with tennis icon and Long Beach native Billie Jean King. The guests are part of an NFL initiative to highlight inclusion and women across sports.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX, which was passed in June 1972. Ahead of the coin toss, King will narrate a tribute to the legislation and "the impact [it has] made on the landscape of education and sport," according to the league.

"It is an honor to stand with these outstanding student-athletes and celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX on one of the world's biggest stages," King said. "It's hard to understand inclusion until you have been excluded, and I am proud to be part of this year's Super Bowl Coin Toss and the NFL's commitment to bring us together and make us stronger."

The honorary captains are Nadirah Mayrena from Rise Kohyang High School, Elisheva Ferszt from Yula High School, Kaylin Harris from Lawndale High School, Tamaya Hemphill from Inglewood High School, Andrea Castillo from the Watts Rams, Giselle Lopez from the Inglewood Chargers, and Trevin Enrique Adams, Christian Anakin Jimenez, Jory Valencia and Enos Louis Zornoza from the California School for the Deaf - Riverside.

