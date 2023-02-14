Sumner Police arrest man accused of giving fentanyl to teens resulting in deadly overdose

Sumner Police have arrested a man they say provided fentanyl to two teens last year, which resulted in the overdose death of one of them.

Police say on Feb. 1, 2022, a man gave fentanyl to a 15-year-old boy and his 16-year-old girlfriend. The 15-year-old was found dead in a restaurant parking lot as a result of an overdose.

It's unclear if the teens were given fentanyl pills (also called "blues"), or if they were given other pills that were laced with fentanyl.

During their investigation, police were able to track down a suspect.

On Jan. 14, 2023, a 32-year-old transient man was arrested in connection to the teen's death. He was booked into the Pierce County Jail for controlled substance homicide and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance to a minor.

"While the legislature currently debates the future of drug possession laws for adults in Washington, there can be little debate and absolutely no tolerance when it comes to persons dealing dangerous narcotic drugs to the youth in our communities. We hope this arrest brings some closure to the victim’s family and sends a strong message to those that deal drugs and prey on addiction," Sumner Police said in a press release.