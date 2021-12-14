Skiers, snowboarders rejoice: Summit West at Snoqualmie opens for passholders

Great news for boarders and skiers, the Summit at Snoqualmie is now open for passholders.

The 2021-2022 winter season kicked off Tuesday morning at Summit West after more than a foot of snow fell Friday night.

Operations will be limited for the first two days and only for Summit and Ikon passholders.

The Summit said there are some COVID-19 protocols in place.

When inside buildings, face coverings are required at all times. Face coverings can only be removed if seated and actively eating/drinking. Masks are not required outside but are recommended in commonly congested areas.

Vaccinations are recommended for guests but are not required to ski, snowboard or snow tube. Proof of vaccination will be required to dine inside at Summit West and Alpental.

Summit West will be open daily through the holidays from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and then switch to its normal schedule.

