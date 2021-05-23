Students say current graduation plans 'lackluster' in Kent, push for traditional ceremony

High school seniors in the Kent School District are making their voices heard about the kind of graduation ceremony they would like to participate in.

Mitchell Escandon, 18, is graduating from Kentridge High School on Saturday, June 19. He wrote a letter to the Superintendent and Board of Directors to make a plea for a traditional graduation ceremony.

Currently, the district is planning graduation drive-thru ceremonies for a second year. This involves students taking turns walking the stage alone in their caps and gowns. Each student can bring up to 8 guests in two vehicles.

"It just feels like kind of a lackluster end to our education. Just walking across the stage in front of our school," said Escandon. "All we’re going to be able to do on the biggest day of these last four years is drive through with our family and not being able to see anybody else."

The district said in its graduation ceremony information page it looked at larger venues like French Field, but under the current Department of Health guidelines, students would be limited to two tickets for each graduate.

"I would give them to my parents. They’ve been my biggest supporters throughout my whole life. We’re all OK with the two person ticket, and we understand that is a sacrifice. We wouldn’t get all of our family members there," said Escandon. "A bunch of other districts in King County, some in Pierce County as well, have made plans to do an in-person graduation. Most of them using stadiums like French Field."

A petition about graduation ceremonies in Kent has already collected more than 300 signatures.

The Board of Directors will have a graduation discussion during its meeting on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Students and parents will also make their voices heard outside the school district offices that afternoon.

