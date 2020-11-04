Struggling businesses anxiously awaiting presidential election results

The nation is waiting anxiously for the presidential election results, especially struggling businesses, as there is a lot riding on their future during this unprecedented time. Lions Paw Tattoo in downtown Everett is a victim on the Covid-19 pandemic.



"Definitely a shock when out of nowhere, we just got closed down and had to scramble to figure out how we were going to cope. If we're not tattooing, we're not making momey and that was difficult. That was really rough," said tattoo artist Clinton Wiltse.



With no end to the covid crisis in sight, and now with the presidential election still up in the air, Wiltse says all he can do is wait.



"There's a lot of change out there. There's a lot of unanswered questions and we're now in a position where we're just in limbo. Just wait and see," said Wiltse.



Small businesses were hit especially hard this year; more so for tattoo artists who are private contractors and initially weren't able to get unemployment.



"They did make changes to the system so we were able to qualify, although the system was really overloaded. It was real frustrating for us to get that money and get that help. Even though it was provided it was hard to get," said Wiltse.



The presidential election is expected to leave a lasting mark on businesses' futures, Lions Paw Tattoo is hoping for the best.



"Of course there's going to be anxiety, that worry like what's going to happen. There's a lot of unknowns out there but we can always hold onto hope and do our best to try to get into a better place," said Wiltse.