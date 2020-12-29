Expand / Collapse search

Strip mall gutted after fire in Seattle's Lake City neighborhood

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 3 hours ago
Lake City
It happened in Seattle's Lake City neighborhood.

SEATTLE - A strip mall was destroyed Monday night after a fire ripped through several businesses and caused the shopping center's roof to collapse. 

According to Seattle Fire, 911 callers reported heavy smoke coming from a strip mall in the 3000 block of NE 127th Street just before 11 p.m. Maps show the Lake City shopping center included a Papa Murphy's pizza, a Teryaki restaurant, a Ramen restaurant, a massage parlor, a laundromat, and a barbershop, among others. 

Lake City Way fire (photo credit: Seattle Fire)

The response was upgraded to a 2-alarm fire at 11 p.m. The roof started collapsing 30 minutes after firefighters arrived. 

The fire was out by 12:30 a.m. 

Eleven fire engines, five ladder trucks and 84 firefighters responded to the fire. 