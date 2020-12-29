Strip mall gutted after fire in Seattle's Lake City neighborhood

A strip mall was destroyed Monday night after a fire ripped through several businesses and caused the shopping center's roof to collapse.

According to Seattle Fire, 911 callers reported heavy smoke coming from a strip mall in the 3000 block of NE 127th Street just before 11 p.m. Maps show the Lake City shopping center included a Papa Murphy's pizza, a Teryaki restaurant, a Ramen restaurant, a massage parlor, a laundromat, and a barbershop, among others.

Lake City Way fire (photo credit: Seattle Fire)

The response was upgraded to a 2-alarm fire at 11 p.m. The roof started collapsing 30 minutes after firefighters arrived.

The fire was out by 12:30 a.m.

Eleven fire engines, five ladder trucks and 84 firefighters responded to the fire.