Strickland leading in primary returns in 10th Congressional District race

Former Tacoma mayor Marilyn Strickland was leading in early primary returns in her bid to fill the open 10th Congressional District seat.

Strickland, a Democrat, was one of 19 candidates hoping to succeed Democratic U.S. Rep. Denny Heck who is retiring once his current term is up in January. Democratic state lawmaker Beth Doglio was finishing second and former state lawmaker Kristine Reeves a close third in Tuesday's preliminary primary vote.

Download the all-new Q13 FOX app for breaking news and severe weather alerts

The 10th includes the state capital Olympia and much of the south Puget Sound region.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.