Sheriff: Street racing crash involving 2 drunk drivers causes house fire in Oregon

Authorities are investigating a street racing crash that started a house fire, seriously injuring one person and killing a family pet.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, a Beaverton Police officer spotted two cars speeding near SW 167th and SW Division Street. A few minutes later, just after 1:00 a.m. Monday, a caller reported the two cars had crashed nearby.

According to KPTV, a black 2010 Lexus 250 crashed into the front of a home before a silver 2009 Honda Accord then crashed into the garage, hitting an SUV parked inside. The crash started a fire which spread to the home.

Two people inside the home, a woman and her daughter, were not hurt. A pet cat died, another is missing and a dog was taken with unknown injuries to the veterinarian.

Deputies said the driver of the Lexus, a 21-year-old woman, was taken with serious injuries to a nearby hospital. They said the woman was issued criminal citations for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, second-degree criminal mischief, and two counts of reckless endangering.

Advertisement

The driver of the Honda, 23 years old, was booked into Washington County Jail for investigation of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, third-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief, and three counts of reckless endangering.

A passenger in the Honda, also 23, suffered minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.