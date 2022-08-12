Street League Skateboarding Championship Tour skates into Everett this weekend

The Street League Skateboarding Championship Tour is coming to Everett this weekend. It's the first time since 2011 that the SLS will take place in the Seattle area

The event is typically held in California, so the tour's stop in Western Washington is a welcome change for skate fans and young people looking for a positive outlet for their energy.

"Skating is a really good way to express yourself in the tricks you do, said Romero, a resident of Everett. "It’s a good way to challenge yourself as well."

Local skaters like Ivan are excited to watch the Street League Skateboarding Championship tour so close to home.

"It’s kind of cool when someone does tricks over an obstacle," said Ivan. "I think skating is a very good sport. It’s a good way to be active, stay off the streets and stuff."

He says it can inspire kids to focus on the positive following a time when many events for youth were shuttered.

"I think it’s great because, I mean, just after the pandemic, everyone wants to get out and do something right?," said Ivan.

The tour features 50 of the sport's best skaters, including SLS champions Jagger Eaton and Pamela Rose as well as Tokyo Olympic gold medalists Yuto Horigome and Momiji Nishiya of Japan. Participants will be graded on their performance which will include a variety of stunts and obstacles with points given for harder tricks. .

"There’s going to be a lot of kids. There’s finally something for the kids to do," said Brandy Wahlstrom of Everett.

Brandy owns That Chicken Place, across the street from Angel of the Winds Arena. She says her own family is looking forward to the event.

"My kids are excited. They are going to watch the fun tomorrow, have a great time, bring some friends," said Brandy. "Skateboarding is big, everywhere, not just here in Everett. Snohomish County, King County, there are skateboard parks everywhere."

As an added bonus, Brandy says SLS comes during a typically slower time of year for local businesses and restaurants in the area of the arena.

"Summertime is always slow, we are waiting for next month when the hockey shows back up in town," said Brandy.

Ivan says he's planning to head there with his friends to watch the action.

"I’d think they’d bring it to Seattle, but it’s so cool they are bringing it to my town in Everett," he said.

"Gives them something to do in a safe environment, watch some of their heroes do their thing," said Brandy.

The skating kicks off at around noon Saturday.