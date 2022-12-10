13 strangers rent van together, go viral after canceled flight leaves them stranded

A group of strangers left stranded at a Florida airport banded together for a road trip they’ll never forget - and they went viral along the way.

Video from Alanah Story tells the story of 13 people whose Frontier Airlines flight was canceled in Orlando on Dec. 4. The flight was delayed twice before it was eventually canceled. As passengers lined up at the ticket counter, a few of them had the idea to rent a van and ride back together.

"Other people heard the idea and asked if they could join," she told Storyful.

And so began a 10-hour impromptu road trip in a van full of strangers. Story filmed amusing updates from each of the passengers along the way and shared them on Tik Tok, where the videos went viral. One family was headed to the University of Tennessee for a college tour, while others were trying to get to Knoxville to help friends move. Others were just trying to get home.

Story said the journey was "very noisy and uncomfortable," but overall a great experience.

"I am so thankful for the great group of people I got to experience this with, and that I got to be a part of such a heartwarming story," she said.