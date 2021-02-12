Storm cancels several COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites across Western Washington

The mass vaccination clinic in Kent is seeing a rush of Auburn appointments as well after cold weather closed the outdoor site, sending people surging indoors at the ShoWare Center.

"They gave me a phone call to let me know the location was changing due to the snow," said George Ray of Auburn, who showed up to Kent for his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. "I’m not worried about [the weather] but it sure would have been cold for the workers."

Donna McLeod was also scheduled to get her first dose in Auburn but got the call of changing plans.

"I’m glad I got my daughter-in-law to take me everywhere," McLeod said.

"They did a great job, very efficient, very friendly people," her daughter-in-law Becky Reid added. "A lot of them are volunteers so we appreciate them coming out to help us out."

It was an emotional day getting life-saving doses to loved ones, especially with the threat of the storm standing in the way.

In Pierce County, officials had moved up a 2-day vaccination event at the Tacoma Dome to complete nearly 2,000 vaccinations ahead of Friday’s snowstorm. There are no more vaccine events scheduled through the weekend.

Testing for COVID-19 will be a challenge throughout the weekend, after Snohomish County and Pierce County announced the county sites will be closed because of the weather.

"It’s all about safety, both for the people who are coming to get the tests and also for the staff that are working these sites so that’s our No. 1 priority," said Mike Halliday with Pierce County Emergency Management. "If they feel like they need to get a test and they’ve been in contact with their physician, I would just wait a little longer for the weather systems to get through the area and for roads to be safe to travel on and then find that test."

While county sites are closed, physicians and pharmacies may still be accepting appointments.

In King County, the Auburn testing site is still open and Seattle testing sites are also prepared to weather the storm. Seattle Fire Department told Q13 News that the testing sites have been prepped with salt in the parking lot and the city has plans with SDOT to plow major routes leading to the sites in the event of snowfall.

"The sites will likely remain open as long as roads to the site are drivable," said David Cuerpo with Seattle Fire Department.

As we weather the pandemic, weathering the storm could take priority. Officials say all appointments can be rescheduled.

Here’s a list of cancellations, changes and resources:

Clark County mass vaccination site closed Friday and Saturday. Appointments are all rescheduled for Tuesday.

In Clallam County, Port Angeles vaccination clinics are canceled for Saturday and Sunday. Appointments will be moved to the following Saturday and Sunday. Sequim and Forks have also canceled Saturday clinics. More information here.

Information on Snohomish County vaccine events can be found here. Snohomish County testing sites are closed throughout the weekend and are currently set to resume Monday. Testing information can be found here.

Pierce County testing sites are closed throughout the weekend and set to reopen Tuesday. County site information is available here. Additional testing resources that may be open this weekend can be found here.

King County testing sites may remain open as long as weather allows. More information on testing sites can be found here. COVID vaccine appointments can be scheduled here. Existing Auburn vaccination appointments this weekend are moving to Kent.

In Whatcom County, the testing site in Lynden is canceled Saturday because of weather. Those with appointments will be notified and given an opportunity to reschedule. Testing will reopen Tuesday.

Virginia Mason Franciscan’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be closed Saturday at locations in Burien, Gig Harbor, Lakewood, Enumclaw, Federal Way, Tacoma, Silverdale and Bremerton. People with postponed appointments will be contacted to be rescheduled. Other Virginia Mason vaccination clinics, including the large-scale Amazon Meeting Center event, are being closely monitored for possible weather impacts.