Stolen vehicle collision in White Center, police investigating possible shooting

Three people are in custody after a stolen vehicle crashed in the White Center neighborhood Monday night.

The vehicle the three suspects were in was stolen from a pregnant woman in SeaTac on Dec. 5th, according to King County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Tim Meyer. Police responded to the collision Monday around 3 p.m. at the 10700 blk of SW 107th St. and 26th Ave SW.

Three suspects involved, all in their mid-to-late teens were arrested. Two people were transported to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

One suspect ran from the scene, but police quickly detained them. Meyer says all injuries are related to the collision. No injuries are reported at this time related to gunshot wounds but appears gunshots were fired during the incident. It is unclear if more suspects are involved in the incident.

This is a developing story.