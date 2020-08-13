Stolen Renton police car recovered in Seattle; suspect arrested

A suspect is behind bars accused of stealing a Renton police patrol car and then driving it all the way to Seattle.

Seattle police tracked it down on South Washington Street and the suspect was arrested a couple of blocks away.

Renton police said it all started after officers tried to talk to the suspect about a prior theft but he walked away. As the officers headed back to their patrol cars, a witness called 911 to the report seeing the suspect reaching into the open window of one of the cars - unlocking it and driving away.

Renton police said the suspect was arrested on suspicion of felony theft.