Stolen cars, guns, drugs and cash seized, 4 arrested in Everett drug bust

Everett Police arrested four suspects and seized guns, drugs, cash and two stolen vehicles in a drug bust Thursday.

Police say their Gang Response Unit located a stolen truck parked at a motel. Speaking with witnesses and reviewing surveillance video, they said they determined there were four suspects staying at a motel room there.

The four suspects were allegedly all wanted felons.

More officers were called to the scene, and they announced for the four suspects to leave their hotel room. Police say they walked out and were taken into custody.

Authorities served a search warrant on the motel room where they seized a loaded semi-automatic handgun, loaded revolver, a shotgun, 295 grams of meth and nearly 4,000 fentanyl pills.

Police say they also found a second stolen vehicle, which they also recovered.