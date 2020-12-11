Still on the hunt for a Christmas tree? Head to the forest and cut your own for a fun family event

If you're still on the hunt for a Christmas tree and looking for a fun family adventure, you can head to one of a few national forests in Washington state and cut down your own.

What you'll save in money (a permit to cut your own tree is $5-$10) you'll make up for in sweat equity. You can find trees up to 15 feet tall!

Closer to home, you can get a permit to cut your own tree in the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest by clicking here. You can also do the same in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest by clicking here. The links list area stores and businesses that sell the permits, as well as where you can buy them online. Just be sure to print them out before you head to the mountains!

What kind of tree should you get?

The kind of tree you cut is up to you. Douglas firs are popular choices. They'll look nice in your home, but the needles will fall off a little faster than a Noble fir tree.

The hemlock tree should be very low on your list: They start losing needles immediately, even with a fresh cut and watering.

Whichever tree you decide on, make sure to pick one that's with several other trees. Thinning the stand of trees helps the Forest Service and the trees, giving the ones left behind more sunlight and groundwater.

Forest tree-cutting tips: