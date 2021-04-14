Steven Soderbergh movie casting for roles in Seattle

If you've ever wanted to be in a movie, now's your chance.

A new movie directed by Steven Soderbergh is shooting in Seattle — and they're looking for local people to play extras in the film.

"KIMI," starring Zoë Kravitz, is about an agorophobic woman who works in tech and discovers evidence of a violent crime.

According to the callout from Rich King Casting, they're looking for people to play the role of protesters.



"When the city council of Seattle passes a 'safe zone' law aimed at restricting the movements of the homeless population, local activists take to the streets in protest."

The film will begin shooting in Seattle in May. Actors who get the part will have to go through COVID-19 testing protocols.

These are paid roles. Anyone interested can apply by clicking here.

