Steel Lake Park closes indefinitely in Federal Way as Covid cases rise in south King County

The most popular park in Federal Way is shutting down indefinitely due to coronavirus.

Mayor Jim Ferrell says the public is not taking enough precautions when visiting Steel Lake Park, described as the "crown jewel" of the area with swimming, a picnic area, volleyball courts, a playground and a boat launch.

Ferrell says people have been packing the 50-plus acre park, not wearing masks and not socially distancing.

The closure comes as the region readies for a weekend of hot weather, but temperatures aren't the only thing on the rise.

The Federal Way area has mroe than 1,200 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 20 deaths. Statewide, there were 64,702 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Wednesday and more than 1,700 deaths. In King County, there are 16,941 cases and 684 deaths as of Wednesday.

Steel Lake Park isn't the only recreation area in the Puget Sound region to close over crowding concerns. The city of Kirkland has closed some docks and parks around Lake Washington.

Advertisement

Asked when Steel Lake Park might reopen, Ferrell said that depends on when infection rates start to decrease.