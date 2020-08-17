Staying safe in the heat: Finding ways to stay cool amid pandemic

Temperatures in Auburn reached about 90 degrees on Monday. The summer heat did not stop several people from getting outdoors to visit different parks across the city, like Brannan Park.

Al Simmons and a group of friends enjoyed a socially distant game of baseball at the park.

“Yes, this is baseball weather! It is. It’s beautiful!” said Simmons. “I’m from Arizona and it’s 115 down there. This is beautiful," said Simmons.

Though it was a beautiful day for baseball, the high temperatures were still a health risk especially for those who were active outdoors. Simmons and his friends said they were mindful of the most important thing to do on and off the field in the hot weather.

“Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate. That’s right,” said Simmons. “Everyone brings their water and we do our little social distancing at the same time. We’re just out taking advantage of great weather and a chance for us to get back together. Some of these guys haven’t seen each other for a while because they have been on lockdown.”

Not everyone got a chance to play in the heat. Some people had to work in it, including construction workers building an assisted living complex across the street from Auburn’s city hall. The laborers said they take plenty of breaks for water and shade because hot days can be hard on the job.

“The dirt gets hot, the concrete gets hot and you’re standing in it. So, that can take a lot out of you. So, you’ve got to drink a lot of fluid,” said laborer Chad Core.

Fluids and shade are also necessary for people trying to stay cool indoors. Cooling stations and other air-conditioned places like movie theaters and libraries are closed in order to maintain distance in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Public Health – Seattle & King County has several tips to help keep cool indoors. Those tips include keeping blinds and curtains closed, turn off and unplug electronics that could add heat to a room, take a cold shower or bath, turn on a sprinkler or fill a wadding pool.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said extreme temperatures could cause heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion, cramps, or stroke. The CDC listed several symptoms for each health condition and encouraged people to learn more about the signs so they can act accordingly in case of an emergency.

A couple of BMX riders at Brannan Park said they preferred to beat the heat with the wind on their face, though landing a trick wasn’t their only challenge.

“When you’re moving it’s not very hot, but when you’re done you’re out of breath and you’re sitting down. That’s when the heat sort of gets you,” said Logan Henderson, while biking at the park.

If the heat becomes too much for those who are outdoors, the health department suggested finding shade, drinking water and using a cold compress immediately.

Though temperatures were high, planning ahead could make for a fun day in the sun.

“That breeze that’s blowing right now, god, this feels so good,” said Simmons. “Nowhere I’d rather be than right here, right now.”