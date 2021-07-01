Statewide burn ban issued for DNR lands in Washington ahead of holiday weekend

A new burn ban will take effect in Washington state ahead of the 4th of July holiday weekend due to dry weather and an increase in fire danger.

Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz made the announcement Thursday to issue a statewide burn ban for all forested lands under the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) fire protection. Franz said depending on fire conditions, the ban’s date may be extended or shortened. The burn ban will supersede other bans currently in effect on forest lands protected under the DNR.

No campfires, outdoor burning or use of charcoal briquettes will be allowed from July 2 through September 30th. Franz also asked Washingtonians to not use fireworks this weekend as well.

"The record-breaking temperatures we saw last weekend have left our state bone dry," said Commissioner Franz, "and the risks from fireworks and other holiday activities make the situation even more precarious. I am asking everyone in Washington to do their part to protect our firefighters and our communities this summer. Please do not start a fire outside, and please do not set off your own fireworks this weekend."

This announcement comes after a scorching weekend with 100-plus temperatures in Western Washington. Seattle saw record-high temps, reaching upwards of 108 degrees and nearly 113 degrees in Maple Valley, according to meteorologist Scott Sistek.

For an interactive map of the latest fire dangers and burn bans in Washington, check here.

