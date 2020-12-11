State’s COVID-19 vaccine director prepares for ‘groundbreaking’ arrival: ‘We’re ready’

The decision by the Food and Drug Administration to approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use appears imminent.

Washington’s COVID-19 Vaccine Director SheAnne Allen joins Q13's Simone Del Rosario to discuss how the state is preparing for this “groundbreaking” arrival, and reveals who could be next to be vaccinated in the state after health care workers and those in long-term care facilities.

RELATED: Washington could get COVID-19 vaccines as early as Monday