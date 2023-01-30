'Unacceptable:' State workers get death threats over planned sex offender housing facility near Tenino

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office says employees with the Department of Corrections (DOC) and the Department of Social & Health Services (DSHS) have received death threats and property destruction threats over a planned facility to house Level 3 sex offenders near Tenino.

Residents for weeks have been pushing back against the treatment facility, owned by Supreme Living, LLC. The facility will house Level 3 sex offenders—the so-called ‘worst of the worst’—moved from the state’s secure treatment center on McNeil Island.

A meeting was scheduled Jan. 29, where the Department of Corrections, Department of Social & Health Services (DSHS) and the Thurston County Sheriff were to discuss the new facility with the public.

The DOC and DSHS dropped out of the meeting on Jan. 27, citing "threats by individuals and… social media."

In a statement on Facebook, sheriff Derek Sanders said:

"I empathize with the frustrations of our community, however, threats of violence will not be tolerated and are subject to criminal enforcement. Your local county officials are working around the clock to address this issue to the best of our abilities, and making threats to kill or injure members of our community is detrimental to that work.

"Threats to kill, property destruction, or any other criminal acts will not solve the issue at hand. As a community, we have the opportunity to systemically change the current legislation put forth through legal and morally-acceptable avenues."

The facility is required to have surveillance cameras and secure fencing but neighbors only saw cattle fencing surrounding it.

Another issue parents and officials have with the facility is that about 35 children live a mile from a less-restrictive alternative (LRA) and a bus stop is right in front of it.

FOX 13 reached out to Supreme Living CEO, Angela Rinaldo, who said she could not comment on the ongoing concerns and was not at liberty to discuss the facility or when it plans to open.

The first person was scheduled to be admitted to the facility on Feb. 1. It's unclear if that will still take place.