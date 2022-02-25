State Senate Democrats want to lower legal BAC limit to .05

New data shows a large increase in deadly crashes throughout the state of Washington, and drunk driving is linked to a good portion of those crashes.

State Senate Democrats are now pushing a new plan to get drunk drivers off the road.

Two drunk driving bills are now working through the legislature in Olympia. One would low the allowable blood alcohol concentration (BAC) to 0.05% from 0.08%.

Utah lowered the limit in 2019 and recorded a 9% single-year decrease in alcohol-involved crashes.

The other bill requests federal lawmakers to mandate smart speed technology that can track speed limits and notify drivers in new cars.

Neither bill has yet come to a vote.



Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram