State selects 256 more winners in vaccine lottery

The state has selected its third round of winners in the Shot of a Lifetime vaccine lottery program to encourage Washingtonians to get COVID-19 vaccines.

Lottery officials selected 256 winners Tuesday morning. Winners will be contacted by phone, email or text messages on Wednesday (June 23).

A second drawing held Tuesday morning was exclusively for teens 12-17 who have been vaccinated. The state chose 15 winners to receive the equivalent to one year of resident, undergraduate tuition and state-mandated fees at Washington’s public universities. In most cases, parents will need to consent to their children getting the prizes.

If the winners chosen this morning don't respond within 72 hours, alternate winners will be selected.

The 256 prizes available in this week’s drawing for adults are: One $250,000 cash prize, one set of two round-trip Alaska Airlines travel vouchers, 75 Microsoft Xboxes, five Nintendo Switch packs, 25 Amazon Echo Dots, nine Google Prize Packages (includes Nest Hub, Nest Mini and Nest audio speaker), 100 Discover Passes, 20 Washington State Parks camping gift cards, and 20 Fish & Wildlife Wild Bucks vouchers.

The total number of adults in the June 22 drawing was 4,017,837, an increase of 54,009 from the 3,963,828 in the system last week.

The total number of youth in the June 22 drawing was 224,608, an increase of 12,030 from the 212,578 in the system last week.

All unclaimed prizes will be moved to the final drawing on July 13.

