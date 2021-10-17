State Route 169 closed near Maple Valley until Oct. 20

article

State Route 169 will remain closed near Maple Valley until October 20 while crews finish a construction project.

Currently, the highway is closed between 196th Avenue Southeast and Cedar Grove Road Southeast. Cedar River Trail is also closed.

Maple Valley is prone to flooding, and crews are working on a project to lower the chances of that happening. Work was supposed to wrap up sooner, but crews found "remnants of what appeared to be a bridge structure," which forced them to push back the end date for the project.

Construction resumed Sunday morning after an inspection, and crews are working to finish up and reopen the highway by Wednesday, Oct. 20.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Maple Valley flooding as bad as it's been in a decade, locals say

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram