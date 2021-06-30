State restrictions to loosen on public transportation, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium

Big changes are coming to Tacoma starting in July as more and more restrictions are disappearing with the state's reopening.

Wednesday, the entire state of Washington fully reopened and several groups announced policy changes.

Transit in Tacoma--as well as throughout the entire region--will no longer limit capacity. The changes start on July 1. People tell Q13 News the last year has been difficult.

"I waited about an hour and ten minutes for a bus one time. It wasn’t the best of days," said Devon Williams.

While capacity restrictions are gone now, mask rules are still in effect a spokesperson with Sound Transit said.

More changes are coming in July at the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium.Starting on Thursday, hours of operation are extended to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Inside, families will finally get the chance to enjoy some of the zoo and aquarium favorites that have been unavailable due to the pandemic.

Specifically, goat feedings and sealife touching exhibits are back open, as well as the playground, splash pad, and carousel are all back open.

"We’ll be here definitely a lot more," said Miguel Ordaz.

Staff says they are also modifying restrictions on capacity too. At the aquarium, all capacity restrictions are gone, and at the zoo, it will be a gradual process over the next few weeks of getting back to full capacity staff said.

