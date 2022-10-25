State Rep. Jim Walsh's wife killed in crash involving log truck

A woman who was killed in a crash involving a log truck Monday in Grays Harbor County was identified as the wife of a State Representative.

The crash happened at US 101 at Milepost 70 at about 10:40 a.m., according to the Washington State Patrol.

Troopers said a Chrysler was traveling southbound when the car crossed the centerline and struck a logging truck.

The driver, who was identified as 58-year-old Jamie M. Walsh, of the Chrysler died at the scene and the driver of the logging truck was not injured.

Jamie Walsh is the wife of 19th District state Rep. Jim Walsh.

Gov. Inslee tweeted this statement:

"This is absolutely heart-breaking news. Trudi and I extend our deepest sympathies to Rep. Jim Walsh and their family."

The crash remains under investigation.