State rep. introduces bill that would require health insurance to cover hearing device

Health care in Washington state may get more inclusive as a new state bill that was introduced would mandate that all health insurance that is offered include coverage for hearing devices.

State Rep. Emily Wicks introduced House Bill 1854, which would require coverage for hearing instruments.

Currently, most insurance plans do not cover hearing devices, and hearing aids and accessories for kids and adults must be purchased for thousands out-of-pocket.

"Hearing loss is a major problem for kids and adults in our state," Wicks said. "And frequently, insurance won’t cover the cost of hearing aids."

Under HB 1854:

A health plan issued or renewed on or after Jan. 1, 2023 must include coverage for hearing instruments, including bone conduction hearing devices.

Coverage must include the device, initial assessment, fitting, adjustment, auditory training and ear molds as necessary to maintain optimal fit.

The maximum benefit amount required is $2,500 per ear with hearing loss every 36 months, which is not subject to a person's deductible.

Also, the person may choose a higher priced hearing device and pay the difference without penalty to the covered individual or to the provider of the device.

There are 24 other states that already have similar laws.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram