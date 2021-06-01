State Patrol worker airlifted to hospital after being hit by car during traffic stop

Two people, including a State Patrol worker, were airlifted to the hospital after a car crashed into two vehicles during a traffic stop on US 101.

According to the Washington State Patrol, a Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer was inspecting a truck Monday at 10:00 a.m. when they were hit by another car.

The WSP worker and the driver who crashed into them were both airlifted to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center. The truck driver was not injured.

Troopers later said the driver who struck the WSP worker was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.

Traffic was alternating past the scene on US 101 at milepost 283 near Discovery Bay. This is just north of the SR 104 interchange.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

