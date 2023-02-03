WSP searching for missing man last seen in Aberdeen on Feb. 2

article

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a 26-year-old man who was last seen in Aberdeen on Feb. 2.

According to the WSP, Antonio Acosta has family ties to Grays Harbor County, but also may be in the King County area.

Acosta drives a 2004 silver Honda Element with the Washington license plate number ABH7243. He is 240 pounds, 5'6" tall and was last seen wearing a dark shirt. WSP also says Acosta has blue eyes, long hair, a mustache and a beard.

If you see him, call 911.