State Patrol recognizes US Army soldiers with life-saving award at JBLM

A special ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord on Tuesday recognized five soldiers for providing life-saving aid to a woman in a car crash.

According to the Washington State Patrol, there was a head-on collision in September 2021 in Grays Harbor County. All five soldiers jumped into action - pulling the woman from a car while it was on fire, then giving life-saving first aid.

The soldiers were returning from training in Oregon and drove up on the crash.

On Tuesday, WSP recognized the soldiers - giving them life-saving awards.

The woman the soldiers saved addressed the ceremony through a video - telling them they are her heroes.

