Kingston ferry terminal back open after bomb squad investigated 'suspicious package'

The Washington State Patrol Bomb Squad was at the Kingston ferry terminal investigating a ‘suspicious package.’

According to Washington State Patrol Homeland Security Division, Washington State Ferries employees were notified of a suspicious box near the terminal's auto seller booths around 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

A perimeter has been established and bomb squad worked to access and clear the package.

The package was some sort of refrigeration compressor. It was cleared and deemed safe.

Ferry operations have returned to normal.

Investigators are still looking into how and why the package was left.

This is a developing story.

