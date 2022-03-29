Expand / Collapse search

State Liquor and Cannabis Board to discuss safety at local pot shops

State leaders holding round table on pot shop safety

The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board is holding a roundtable on Tuesday for state leaders, regulators and law enforcement to hear directly from pot shop retailers over safety.

OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board will be holding a roundtable Tuesday morning to discuss the safety concerns at marijuana retailers. 

This comes after the recent armed robberies at local pot shops. Three people have been killed this month in the robberies. 

The board said Tuesday’s roundtable will be an opportunity for state leaders, advocates with the SAFE Banking Act, law enforcement and regulators to meet with retailers and share information that could help. 

"The lack of banking services has become a catalyst for a very real public safety crisis in Washington state," the board said. "Due to their forced reliance on cash transactions, cannabis retailers have increasingly become targets for armed robbers."

In 2022, there have been more than 50 robberies in Washington state and many have been armed.

