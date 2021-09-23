State launching ferry line-cutting patrols, violators face $139 fine

Washington State Ferries and the State Patrol are teaming up for new line-cutting patrols. Violators face a $139 fine.

State officials say line-cutting has been an issue at ferry terminals across Puget Sound.

"When violated, this law can lead to dangerous circumstances," ferry officials said in an announcement. "It can mean delays for emergency vehicles getting to a business or residence along the ferry queue. It leads to frustrated drivers and sometimes to aggressive behavior while in line. "

Authorities are adding some educational materials to let ferry users known about the consequences of cutting in line.

WSF will be working with State Patrol to identify places where there are more locations.

