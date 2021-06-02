State launches mobile 'Care-A-Van' to deliver vaccines to Washington counties

article

The state Department of Health has launched a mobile vaccine service in an effort to reach counties with lower COVID-19 vaccination rates and higher case counts.

DOH says it launched the "Care-A-Van" June 1 and plans to focus on the following:

Counties with higher vaccine gaps by race/ethnicity.

for COVID-19. Communities with a high rank on the Social Vulnerability Index for COVID-19.

Sectors with recent outbreaks.

Communities overrepresented in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

Demographic groups with lower vaccination rates compared to other groups.

Groups not represented or underrepresented in current DOH data systems that have likely experienced COVID-19 health disparities and vaccine inequities.

Geographic locations that have not had a visit from the DOH Care-A-Van.

State Health Secretary Dr. Umair Shah said Wednesday that 3.3 million people in Washington are fully vaccinated, or 54% of the population. Shah said 62 percent of Washingtonians 16 and older have received at least one dose.

Gov. Jay Inslee said he plans to reopen the state's economy fully, allowing businesses at full capacity by June 30 - or sooner if the state reaches a 70 percent vaccination rate before then.

To request a visit from a DOH Care-A-Van, submit a form through the Care-A-Van page on the DOH website at least 30 days in advance of the date you are requesting.

