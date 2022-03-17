WA Forward: State health officials to release long-term COVID-19 plan

Washington state’s health officials are planning to release their newest long-term pandemic plan.

The state Department of Health said the "WA Forward" plan is expected to be announced on Thursday.

The plan will be the next steps for the state’s COVID-19 response and it focuses on the following:

Engagement and empowerment

Prevention, tools and access

System, readiness, support and capacity.

"Things have improved in our state and now is the time to move forward," said Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah. "Most importantly, this plan will guide us through coexisting with COVID-19 for the foreseeable future."

Officials will continue to monitor cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

"This has been informed by watching what's happening across the country and keeping it relevant to what's happening here in our own state of Washington." Shah said.

