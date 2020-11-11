State Fair hosting drive-thru holiday celebration

The Washington State Fair is hosting a drive-thru holiday celebration at the fairgrounds this year so the Puget Sound region can still find holiday cheer, despite so many local traditions being canceled because of Covid-19.

Holiday Magic at the Fair starts December 4 and runs through January 3 on the following dates:

Dec. 4-6

Dec. 11-13

Dec. 18-20

Dec. 21

Dec. 23

Dec. 26-28

Dec. 30-31

Jan. 2-3

The event will feature a light display; a candy cane lane hot cocoa bar; classic fair food favorites like scones and elephant ears; holiday merchandise for sale; a scavenger hunt you and your family can do from the car, and holiday music, among other activities.

RELATED: A two week quarantine now strongly recommended ahead of Thanksgiving

Tickets must be purchased online ahead of time. Guests also must stay in their vehicles or wear a mask when they're in line for food or the restroom.