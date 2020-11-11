Expand / Collapse search

State Fair hosting drive-thru holiday celebration

By Q13 News Staff
PUYALLUP, Wash. - The Washington State Fair is hosting a drive-thru holiday celebration at the fairgrounds this year so the Puget Sound region can still find holiday cheer, despite so many local traditions being canceled because of Covid-19. 

Holiday Magic at the Fair starts December 4 and runs through January 3 on the following dates: 

  • Dec. 4-6
  • Dec. 11-13
  • Dec. 18-20
  • Dec. 21
  • Dec. 23
  • Dec. 26-28
  • Dec. 30-31
  • Jan. 2-3

The event will feature a light display; a candy cane lane hot cocoa bar; classic fair food favorites like scones and elephant ears; holiday merchandise for sale; a scavenger hunt you and your family can do from the car, and holiday music, among other activities. 

Tickets must be purchased online ahead of time. Guests also must stay in their vehicles or wear a mask when they're in line for food or the restroom. 