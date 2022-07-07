2 WA nursing assistants disciplined for disappearing with adults in their care

Two Washington nursing assistants have been charged with unprofessional conduct, accused of taking four vulnerable adults from their Pierce County residence and driving away with them.

The Washington Nursing Assistant Program charged nursing assistants T. L. Nicole Emanuel and Jessica M. Newkirk in May for unprofessional conduct.

Emmanuel and Newkirk, who co-owned an adult family home, allegedly took four of the adults in their care and drove off with them in a van. They were gone for several days, sleeping in the van with them for at least three nights. Authorities say Emmanuel was acting paranoid and did not allow them access to their cellphones or personal care products.

The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions against both Emmanuel and Newkirk. The department's Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions.

Information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credentials, records of past disciplinary actions and copies of any legal documents issued after July 1998 can be found on the Department of Health website.

Consumers who believe a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call 360-236-4700 and report their complaints.